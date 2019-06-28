nOS (NOS) Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. nOS has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $118,307.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, nOS has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00279057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $210.58 or 0.01722082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00148866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00024157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

