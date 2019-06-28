NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NGM opened at $14.64 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Suzanne Sawochka Hooper purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. purchased 4,121,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,378,683 shares of company stock worth $69,511,067 in the last three months.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

