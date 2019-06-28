New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

EDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.97 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.07.

NYSE:EDU opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.89.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $796.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.52 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 148.6% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 111,455 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at $3,167,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

