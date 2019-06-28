Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 102320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers retail hemp superfood products under the Natera brand name; natural and organic hemp products under the Chii brand name; hemp-based pet care products under the Pawsitive FX brand name; plant-derived bulk ingredients under the Natera Ingredients brand name; and lifestyle and healthy meal replacement products under the Elevate Me brand name.

