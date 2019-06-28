National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 930 by HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 899 ($11.75) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 909.06 ($11.88).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG stock opened at GBX 833.10 ($10.89) on Monday. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 822.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In other news, insider Peter Gershon purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £484,200 ($632,693.06).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.