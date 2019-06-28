National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $239.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIZZ shares. TheStreet cut National Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cfra cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.02.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

