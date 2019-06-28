National Bank Financial Upgrades Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$3.25.

SRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Storm Resources from an outperform rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

TSE SRX opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.83. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.