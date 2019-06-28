National Bank Financial Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCP. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

WCP opened at C$4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.52.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$354.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer David Michael Mombourquette bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,225,980. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 555,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,222,912. Insiders have acquired 77,420 shares of company stock valued at $326,971 in the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

