MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.78 ($117.18).

MOR stock opened at €82.90 ($96.40) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.74. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a fifty-two week high of €124.90 ($145.23). The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.62.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

