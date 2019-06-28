Morgan Stanley Reiterates Sell Rating for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 49.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adient to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Buckingham Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Longbow Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Adient to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Adient stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Adient has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Adient had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Adient by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after buying an additional 2,930,768 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 45.5% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,212,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,638,000 after buying an additional 1,005,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $10,908,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adient by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 934,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 684,748 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Adient by 350.3% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 632,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 492,259 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

