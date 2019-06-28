Moneynet (MNC) Trading 89% Higher This Week

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Moneynet has traded 89% higher against the dollar. Moneynet has a total market cap of $453,679.00 and approximately $715.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneynet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Allbit and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00999131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000374 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,975,752,161 tokens. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

Moneynet Token Trading

Moneynet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Allbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

