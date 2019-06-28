Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MINI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 404.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini by 42.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,008. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $149.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

