Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Trading 5.5% Higher

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.42. 887,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,981% from the average session volume of 42,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Misonix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.57.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Misonix had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Misonix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Misonix in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Misonix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Misonix by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

