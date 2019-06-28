Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $90.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,026.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $93.96 and a 52-week high of $138.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

