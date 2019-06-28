Michael W. Kosloske Sells 105,401 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Stock

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,748,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIIQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

