Michael W. Kosloske Sells 105,401 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Stock

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 105,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,748,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.44.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HIIQ. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.
About Health Insurance Innovations
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
