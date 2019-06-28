Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.77

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 3402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

MXCYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $949.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

