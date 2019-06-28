Metronome (MET) One Day Volume Hits $266,977.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00011043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $24.68 and $51.55. Metronome has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $266,977.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00306812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.51 or 0.01792830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00155970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019973 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,057,004 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,880 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $33.94, $51.55 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.