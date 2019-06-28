Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €16.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on B4B3. Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.53 ($16.90).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €14.15 ($16.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.64. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €9.87 ($11.47) and a fifty-two week high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

