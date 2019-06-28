Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.46.

MEOH stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39. Methanex has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $83.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 35.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

