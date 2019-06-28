Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Update

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNLO traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 73,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Menlo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

