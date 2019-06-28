Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Receives $118.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLNX. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

MLNX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 20,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,210,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $473,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 480,571 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,922,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $227,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,404,302 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $166,207,000 after acquiring an additional 298,466 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,672,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the first quarter worth about $111,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.