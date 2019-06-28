Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

NYSE MCC opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Medley Capital has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $122.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 151.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medley Capital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Medley Capital by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Medley Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lorber David A raised its position in shares of Medley Capital by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Lorber David A now owns 41,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Medley Capital by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 53,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medley Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

