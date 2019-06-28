Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given $10.67 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $6.61. 7,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $153.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.60. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medallion Financial news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of Medallion Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $31,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

