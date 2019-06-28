McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Up 5.4%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.66. 5,930,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,864,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDR. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.80.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

