McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Up 5.4%

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.66. 5,930,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,864,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDR. ValuEngine raised shares of McDermott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of McDermott International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.80.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)
McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.
