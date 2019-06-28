MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 566,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,497. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,127.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,574,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

