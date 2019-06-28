MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $147.00

MaxCyte Inc (LON:MXCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97), with a volume of 480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.61.

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based medicines and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

