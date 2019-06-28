Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 773,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 462% from the previous session’s volume of 137,522 shares.The stock last traded at $52.01 and had previously closed at $49.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

