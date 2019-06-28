Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

LUNMF opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

