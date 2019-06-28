LoyalCoin Trading Down 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.68. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $3.78 million and $1,227.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00287242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.01777821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00151796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000531 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $51.55 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

