LikeCoin Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $71.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.59 or 0.05700851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00031400 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00012746 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000146 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

