Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 378,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 156,118 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Liberty Global by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 29,742,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973,925 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.53. 2,503,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,425. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.