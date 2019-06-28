Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $20.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Lantheus stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 182,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,047. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Lantheus had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 6,908 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $171,594.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,294.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derace L. Schaffer sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $244,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,384 shares of company stock worth $4,230,731. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $95,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 212.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

