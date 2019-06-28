KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Xiao anticipates that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

KLYCY stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12.

KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

