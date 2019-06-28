Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 642,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 103,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

KZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 131,900.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

