KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

KEYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KEYW in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get KEYW alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KEYW in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KEYW in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in KEYW by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in KEYW in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KEYW by 888.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYW stock traded up $494,858,996.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $494,859,008.00. 784,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,083. KEYW has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,827,076.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,749,216,711.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). KEYW had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KEYW will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.