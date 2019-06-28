Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Kennametal also posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Kennametal and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In other Kennametal news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $834,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,522,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,914,000 after acquiring an additional 293,975 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,622,000 after acquiring an additional 945,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after acquiring an additional 177,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,169,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,913,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

KMT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

