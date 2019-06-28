KekCoin (KEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $822,925.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a market capitalization of $822,925.00 and $3,881.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045895 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00022552 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.64 or 0.02351627 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000274 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KEK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.