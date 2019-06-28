Katherine E. White Sells 1,064 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Director Katherine E. White sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $18,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,125.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.51 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,378,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after buying an additional 207,834 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,128,000 after buying an additional 107,159 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 4,948,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,201,000 after buying an additional 169,683 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,877,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after buying an additional 31,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,683,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

