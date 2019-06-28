Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Cut to GBX 60 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, June 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 149 ($1.95) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 120.43 ($1.57).

JUST opened at GBX 57.75 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.71. The company has a market cap of $582.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.49. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 50.14 and a quick ratio of 40.51.

In related news, insider Clare Spottiswoode acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($13,589.44). Also, insider Paul Bishop acquired 36,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £21,684.86 ($28,335.11). Insiders acquired a total of 156,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,808,486 over the last ninety days.

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

