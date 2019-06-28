Julia Wilson Sells 22,421 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson sold 22,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,079 ($14.10), for a total value of £241,922.59 ($316,114.71).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Julia Wilson sold 37,435 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,038 ($13.56), for a total value of £388,575.30 ($507,742.45).

III stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.48) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10.47 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,195 ($15.61) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.