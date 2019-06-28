JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 112 Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 112 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC set a CHF 115 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 104 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 104.85.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

