Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.26 ($28.21).

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €19.95 ($23.20) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.18. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

