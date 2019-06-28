Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRH (LON:CRH)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of CRH (LON:CRH) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRH. Numis Securities lowered shares of CRH to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of CRH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,706 ($35.36).

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CRH has a 12-month low of GBX 1,961 ($25.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,751 ($35.95). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,513.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.