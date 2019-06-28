Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SIG (LON:SHI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SIG (LON:SHI) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 148 ($1.93).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SIG to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 142 ($1.86).

Get SIG alerts:

Shares of LON SHI opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.84. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $775.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.