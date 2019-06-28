J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,817,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 5,302,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.39.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 740,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,985. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John N. Roberts purchased 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.23 per share, with a total value of $199,967.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 288,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,963.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $472,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,237.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

