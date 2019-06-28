Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,574 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,675% compared to the typical daily volume of 345 call options.

GDDY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.15. 1,401,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,864. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $27,916.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $74,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,745 shares of company stock worth $10,112,830 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,988,000 after buying an additional 1,486,378 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter worth about $2,466,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,801,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

