Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Up 13.5%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. 447,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 233,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 2.02% of Inuvo worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

