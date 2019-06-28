Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Receives “Sector Performer” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Intu Properties (LON:INTU) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.52) target price on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 97.92 ($1.28).

Get Intu Properties alerts:

Intu Properties stock opened at GBX 75.14 ($0.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 75.64 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

In related news, insider Ian Burke purchased 50,000 shares of Intu Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.