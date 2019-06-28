Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.65. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $794.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $277.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

