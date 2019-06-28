Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $89.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $169.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.02 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $191.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.44. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.49% and a negative return on equity of 617.23%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Shapiro sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $64,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,415.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luca Benatti acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,562 shares of company stock valued at $427,196. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

